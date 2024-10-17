Christine Flowers | Sex, Lies and Other Distractions

Kamala Harris is making the rounds to friendly media, which is what insecure politicians tend to do.

She hasn’t ventured often into the areas where she might not receive fawning attention and wholehearted appreciation. She will not sit down with Newsmax, or the Washington Times, or Megyn Kelly, or my radio friends Chris Stigall, John Steigerwald or Rich Zeoli because they are not her devoted sycophants.

She did manage to sit down with Bill Whitaker at 60 Minutes, and gave non-answer answers about her administration’s absolute malfeasance at the border, reinforcing this writer’s belief that the Border Czarina has a borderline personality when it comes to acknowledging her own failures.

While troubling, this does give us an opportunity to judge her willingness to be tested and her ability to react to possibly hostile questions. One would assume this could be a valuable skill when dealing with leaders inclined to bomb your military installations. This is also helpful when trying to navigate hypothetical meltdowns in, say, Middle Eastern countries named Lebanon. The fact she is somewhat afraid of that exposure says more about her than any canned debate gotchas, and doesn’t provide much confidence that she will be able to hold her own on the international stage.

But I’d be fine with the vice president avoiding the media she doesn’t like in the same way she avoided the U.S.-Mexico border (until she was shamed into a visit) if she would at least draw the line at appearing on sex podcasts.

Looking incompetent is marginally better than looking like a geriatric Cosmo girl. Last week, the woman who wants to become the first female leader of the nation went on the YouTube show “Call Her Daddy,” which usually contains clips of raunchy women saying raunchy things to a raunchy audience of pampered women-children. The show is so low rent and sex-obsessed it makes the roundtable of “The View” look like a conference of the G-7.

Kamala apparently thinks this is her target audience. Perhaps, tragically, it is. She also went on Howard Stern’s show, which begs the question: Is there any sexual libertine who doesn’t have a direct line to the Naval Observatory?

The idea that the Democratic presidential candidate spends her free time slumming with oversexed influencers is something we should take into consideration when choosing the next leader of the free world.

I watched the interview, if you can call it that, and 99% focused on abortion. There were lamentations about it being “outlawed.” There were lies about imaginary “Trump Abortion Bans.” There were simpering segments about attacks on women’s independence, and a deliberately dishonest suggestion there were no laws that “controlled men’s bodies.”

You know what law controlled men’s bodies? The military draft. A lot of men’s bodies were not only controlled, they were destroyed, by the U.S. government. So the tedious and eardrum-melting lamentations about not being able to control one’s own destiny would have been hilarious were they not tragic.

Most women are so much smarter than Kamala gives us credit for being. We are also significantly less slutty than the “Call Her Daddy” lady presumes. While I am sure many of the viewers of this show think being able to have sex without consequences is a hallmark of their value and a keystone of their autonomy, most of us, even those beyond the fertility years, have more respect for ourselves and our political options.

I wonder what would have happened if JD Vance had chosen to venture onto the Howard Stern show and discuss the circumference of his wife’s breasts, or talked about vasectomies as a sacrament, or lied about laws that were designed to keep children safe. Would we be as sanguine about it? Doubtful.

Kamala is allowed to get away with this incredible foray into the crass and the embarrassing because people seem afraid to state the obvious: Women who abandon all pretense of dignity and self-respect, and who center their lives around the unfettered ability to dispose of an unwanted pregnancy, are not worth listening to on the internet, much less from the resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times in Pennsylvania.