City issues call for more volunteers  

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting Make a Difference Day on Saturday and is looking for residents to volunteer for various projects that benefit local nonprofits, as well as the city.

Make a Difference Day is an opportunity for volunteers ages 5 and up to help make a direct and positive impact on organizations that benefit the community in different ways.

Volunteers are needed to help with the kick-off rally, painting walls and concrete fences at Tesoro Adobe Park, the Transit Maintenance Facility and Central Park, spreading mulch to create a new pathway at the Newhall Community Center, cleaning the kitchen and food pantry at the Salvation Army, help with basic landscaping in Canyon Country, painting light poles on the paseos, as well as moving furniture and painting walls at Bridge to Home, among other projects.

Make a Difference Day will kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast and a welcome by Mayor Cameron Smyth at the City Hall parking lot (23920 Valencia Blvd.). After this short program, volunteers will drive to their respective volunteer projects. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must register at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.