CTG to host ‘Nature’s Beauty’ exhibit 

News release

The Canyon Theatre Guild is set to host local artist Elizabeth Kim’s first solo art exhibit, “Nature’s Beauty,” Nov. 29-Dec. 23.

A free reception is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the theater, 24242 Main St., Newhall. There will be light refreshments and live music by Church Everyday Senior Saxophone Ensemble.

Kim, a member of the Santa Clarita Artists Association, was born in Korea, where she studied and practiced nursing. From a young age, she had a deep interest in art, often dreaming of becoming a painter during her visit to museums and art galleries.

However, it wasn’t until after her retirement that this lifelong dream came true.

In 1975 she moved with her family to the United States, where she continued her nursing career. She and her husband raised two boys and eventually settled in Santa Clarita.

Upon retiring, Elizabeth embraced her creative side, taking art classes at College of the Canyons and Saddleback College. She paints in acrylic and enjoys traveling the world, capturing the beauty of nature, which inspires many of her paintings.