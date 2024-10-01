David Jackson | A Steadfast Advocate for Veterans

I am writing to express my strong support for Andrew Taban in his candidacy for the Santa Clarita Community College District (College of the Canyons) board of trustees. As someone who has worked closely with veterans and military families, Andrew understands the unique challenges our veterans face when transitioning into civilian life, including pursuing higher education.

Throughout his career, Andrew has been a steadfast advocate for veterans, ensuring they have access to the resources they need to succeed. From working with the Assembly chairwoman of military and veterans affairs to personally handing out meals during the pandemic, Andrew has always shown up for those who have served our country.

Now, more than ever, we need someone like Andrew on the board of trustees. Veterans at COC deserve a champion who will fight for the services and support they need to thrive academically and professionally. Andrew has proven his commitment to our veteran community time and time again. It’s time for us to support him in return.

I urge my fellow community members, especially those who have served or have family members who have served, to vote for Andrew Taban. His dedication to veterans is unmatched, and I am confident he will be an invaluable advocate for us all on the board of trustees.

David Jackson

Valencia