Denise Lite | How to Help Candidates

As we inch closer to Election Day, I would encourage all registered Republicans to understand that “clicktivism” — political activity on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram — has almost zero impact on the outcome of a candidate’s campaign. If you want to effectively help your candidate(s) of choice, lace up your tennis shoes and go walking for the candidate delivering door hangers, or learn how to use Campaign Sidekick to call/text low-propensity voters. Nothing else matters.

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita