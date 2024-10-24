Elvia and Roger Ickes | It’s Not ‘Health Care’

Pro-choice is not reproductive health. Pro-choice is pro-abortion under any circumstance at any time, most notably for personal convenience, brought about by indiscretion in your personal behavior. Don’t let them lie to you. All of the conservative candidates have compassion for circumstances of rape, incest, or risk to the woman’s health. Terminating an unplanned pregnancy when you first know about it is different than waiting until the baby is almost fully formed, and then killing it. It makes no difference if the baby is three months before birth, or 3 months old, after birth. It’s still killing.

Vote your conscience, not your selfish interest.

Elvia and Roger Ickes

Canyon Country