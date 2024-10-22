Esmeralda Gonzalez | Stop Chopping Down Old Trees

Our oldest trees are being cut for profit and the federal government has done little to stop this circumstance. Forests are crucial for our environment because they are biodiversity hotspots where species ranging from tiny shrubs to big predators can live and reproduce. We need forests in our fight against climate change because they mitigate the effects of excess carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.

When old-growth trees are cut down, they emit a significantly larger amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere compared to younger trees. This is because old-growth trees have accumulated more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, and when cut down, they release it back. Old-growth forests should be protected under federal law because they represent our history and cause more harm than good when logged.

Esmeralda Gonzalez

Valencia