Festival of Trees set for Nov. 22-24 

News release

The annual Festival of Trees is back for its 22nd year as the holiday-themed event will return Nov. 22-24 to the Canyon Country Community Center.

The event features elaborately decorated full-sized and tabletop trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses. All proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

“Festival of Trees is an honor to be a part of, a shining example of community spirit and generosity. This captivating event supports a vital mission, enriching the lives of families through the Boys & Girls Club’s invaluable programs,” Jenny Ketchepaw, who is serving as the event chair for the third year alongside her husband Tim, said in a news release. “As a parent, I have seen the club’s profound impact on my children, inspiring my husband and me to continue to give back. Participating in the Festival of Trees is a thrilling experience that celebrates creativity, talent and the collective effort to make a real difference.”

Volunteers and professionals are designing and decorating the displays. Attendees will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the holiday magic by bidding through silent and live auctions.

The festival’s scheduled events include:

• Magic of the Lights Gala, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The festival officially kicks off with the Magic of the Lights Gala, an evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, along with the exclusive opportunity to bid on the live auction. Tickets are $150 per individual, with table reservations through sponsorships. To reserve your spot, call 661-254-2582.

• Senior Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The Festival of Trees extends an invitation to senior citizens to visit on opening day and be among the first to view the holiday creations. While anyone is welcome to visit the festival during any of the public hours, Friday will offer a more relaxed and less crowded environment. The cost is $5 for seniors, children and military; $10 for adults.

• Community Days, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23-24. The weekend will feature a children’s craft corner and live entertainment, featuring Dance Studio 84, D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment, Empire Dance Center, Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Dance Team, Innovation Show Choir, Sande Strings, Saugus High School Choir, and Star Dance Center.

For more information about the event, visit scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita.