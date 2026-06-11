Local author to host book event for ‘Vasquez’ 

News release

A book event is scheduled to be held at noon Saturday for local author Rick Avery’s new book, “Vasquez,” a fictional novel inspired by famed bandit Tiburcio Vasquez.

The event is to be held at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia.

“In the 1800s, California, still a Mexican territory, saw the Gold Rush bring in immigrants from all over the world who spoke hundreds of different languages. The Mexicans referred to them as Anglos,” says a summary of the book in a news release from Putnam and Smith Publishing. “Tiburcio Vasquez was just a boy when he witnessed the legacy of violence and crime that this change would bring, shaping his destiny. He grew up in the dusty streets of Monterey, California, watching as foreigners encroached on his homeland, bringing with them greed and destruction.”

“Vasquez” is Avery’s sixth book. His first was an autobiography co-authored with Tom Bleecker, “A Life at Risk,” followed by a photography book about the homeless in Los Angeles, “Sidewalks.” His career as a Hollywood stuntman was published as “Too Old to Tell Lies.”