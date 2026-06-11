City Cinemas to return June 26 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is rolling out the big screen once again for City Cinemas, screening movie favorites at several local parks throughout the summer.

City Cinemas is a free outdoor movie night held every fourth Friday of the month from June through September. Residents are invited to bring blankets and folding chairs, get comfortable and prepare to experience blockbuster favorites.

Food trucks will begin selling food an hour before each movie begins. Each movie screening will have a different start time and location. The following is the 2026 City Cinemas schedule:

• June 26 — “Mean Girls” (PG-13), 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane).

• July 24 — “Cars” (G), 8 p.m. at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).

• Aug. 28 — “Jurassic Park” (PG-13), 7:30 p.m. at William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Ave.).

• Sept. 25 — “Top Gun” (PG), 7 p.m. at Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway).

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas series, visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas or email [email protected].