Golden Valley football wins defensive battle over West Ranch 

In a game that featured no scoring in the second half, the Golden Valley Grizzlies (6-2, 2-2) were able to hold off the West Ranch Wildcats (3-5, 1-3) on Friday, 21-19, at Canyon High School.

It’s the first regular-season win for Golden Valley over West Ranch since 2017, according to Grizzlies head coach Dan Kelley, who said he does not count his team’s win over the Wildcats in the 2021 COVID-19 season.

“The win tonight was a huge win for the program,” Kelley said in a phone interview. “We made plays when we had to.”

West Ranch wide receiver Aidan Lynch (6) dashes through multiple Golden Valley players during Friday’s game at Canyon High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Grizzlies got touchdowns from senior receiver Anthony Seragusa on a pass from senior quarterback Brandon Contreras, and two rushing scores from senior Jamison Torres.

The Wildcats scored on a kickoff return by senior Luke DePerno, who also scored on the ground to begin the game after the Grizzlies fumbled the opening kickoff. West Ranch also hit a field goal and scored on a safety.

Kelley said his team was able to move the ball down the field in the fourth quarter to kill much of the clock, and West Ranch tried to win on a Hail Mary, but it didn’t go.

Golden Valley wide receiver Anthony Seragusa (1) scores the first touchdown for the Grizzlies against the West Ranch Wildcats during Friday’s game at Canyon High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It was a real, physical football game on both sides,” Kelley said. “Both teams played really well. I have nothing but utmost respect for (West Ranch coach) Chris Varner and what he does over there at West Ranch. Their guys played tough and our guys played tough. It was just our night.”

The Grizzlies leaned on their run game to win on Friday, with Torres and senior Donovan Anson carrying the load.

“We got some guys injured, so guys had to step it up, you know,” Kelley said. “And we’re just finding a way to be successful … Our defense played well at times, and sometimes, you know, we gave up some yards, but overall, they did what they had to do to shut them out in the second half, and we came out with a victory.”

Golden Valley wide receiver Anthony Seragusa (1) gets tackled down by a West Ranch player during Friday’s game at Canyon High School. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

West Ranch will look to get back to winning ways next week against Canyon, and then a showdown with Valencia to end the regular season.

Golden Valley takes on Saugus next week before playing Canyon to finish the regular season off. Kelley said his team will have to play “perfect” to lock down the three-seed in the Foothill League and the final automatic playoff spot.

“The teams that start playing perfect football towards the end of the season are the teams that are going to have success in playoffs,” Kelley said. “The teams that don’t, don’t belong in playoffs.”