Hope Theatre Arts to present ‘Yellow Face’ 

News release

Hope Theatre Arts is scheduled to present the play “Yellow Face” at The Main in Old Town Newhall for eight performances, Nov. 15 through Dec. 1.

From the mind of Obi and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, “Yellow Face” is a bold, sharp-witted exploration of identity, culture and the fine line between art and authenticity, says a news release from Hope Theatre Arts. It is a story of what happens when the truth is blurred by masks, missteps and misunderstandings.

“Yellow Face” premiered at the Mark Taper Forum in 2007 and was performed off-Broadway and in the UK.

“This fast-paced ‘misremembered’ semi-autobiographical play will have you laughing and wondering what is real and what isn’t,” Director Susan Fletcher said in the release. “It will challenge your recollection of the ’90s and bring you back around to wonder how this can be so much more relevant today.”

She added: “We have a wonderfully talented cast with some familiar faces and some new actors who will amaze you. Stick around for the talk back after every performance with the cast and crew.”

The show runs for eight performances Nov. 15, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and Dec. 1. Tickets ($22.23 for seniors, $24.34 general admission) are available online at hopetheatrearts.com/yellowface.