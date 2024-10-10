Larry Moore | Looking Back on DNC, Night 3

Night three of the Democratic National Convention brought more of the same nonsense instead of common sense. It appeared to me that the same speech writer wrote all of the speeches, long on bombast, short on substance.

By far the saddest moment of the evening came when former President Bill Clinton, took the stage. He looked bad and sounded even worse. At times he seemed confused and unsure of himself. His voice was gravelly and often difficult to understand. It was sad to see a once-eloquent orator reduced to an opening act. Even more sad was Hillary Clinton standing and applauding him while thinking, “I can still run rings around you, Bill.” Truly sad.

Next came Oprah Winfrey, who, before she even started to speak, had members of the audience shedding tears merely being in her presence. Here was a true woman of the people, who knows the hardships many of them struggle with. She is, no doubt, a rousing orator. She is also a talk show host and an actress. You know the moment she was finished speaking she jumped into her personal jet and hightailed it back to California and her Montecito mansion. There she will be much more comfortable talking with her neighbors, Prince Harry and Meagan Markle, who have such a hard time getting by on the royal stipend.

Even the Fox commentators waxed poetic about the speaking skills of Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore. My theory is that they have both studied Southern Baptist ministers. Just turn off the sound and watch their hand gestures. See what I mean? Lots of style and very little substance. My question is, why were they both so angry? Was Josh upset because he wasn’t the keynote speaker as vice presidential candidate? Was Wes upset because not one student in the Baltimore high school district is proficient in math? Ouch!

The night’s brightest light shone on the last speaker, VP candidate, Tim Walz. He portrayed himself as a tough guy coach and, not surprisingly, a crack shot. A man of the Earth and a good neighbor. All of that sounds good, but he continually praised a failed administration. He didn’t even mention the border or world events. Let us not forget that, like Nero, Walz fiddled while Minneapolis burned during the summer riots of 2020. He concluded his folksy delivery by emphasizing that the Harris-Walz administration will be all about passion and joy. But, as my brilliant brother stated, “Passion and joy don’t pay the bills.”

Larry Moore

Valencia