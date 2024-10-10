Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park 

As a longtime Santa Clarita resident, I have enjoyed watching our beautiful city transform over the years. In 1987, Santa Clarita was just 39 square miles. Fast forward 37 years, and we now span 73 square miles. We started with seven parks and now have 38.

The new city had zero open space and we now boast over 13,000 acres with 100 miles of interconnecting trails and amenities that everyone can enjoy. As a council member, one of our key responsibilities is to continually and thoughtfully plan for the city’s growth. From adding more parks and improving roads to creating new recreational opportunities, I’m proud to contribute to the ongoing efforts that keep our community pristine, engaging and prepared for the future.

Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia. One of the city’s oldest parks, Old Orchard Park was originally developed in 1968 as part of the master-planned community of Valencia. After incorporating in 1987, the city assumed control of the 5.4-acre park, which is located among the picturesque paseos and neighborhoods. This park has become a much-loved haven for our families across the community as well as the students at the neighboring Old Orchard Elementary School who play on the grounds.

After years of use and enjoyment, Old Orchard Park will undergo a wide variety of enhancements, with this upcoming modern makeover. For our littlest residents, the design will include brand-new playground equipment that will have a large shade structure above, perfect for a sunny day spent at the park. The current restroom facility will also be upgraded, making it Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant and accessible for everyone.

Have you ever heard of futsal? This outdoor game is a modified form of soccer played on a small court. This new multisport court will allow community members to try a new game, in addition to other sports, all on the same court.

Speaking of courts, since our pickleball community is always growing, I am happy to say that we are adding a pickleball overlay on the basketball court. Whether you are just learning the game, or challenging friends or family to a match, I know that this will become a new hub for our beloved pickleball community.

Fresh playgrounds, new sports courts and accessible facilities make parks a space where families can gather, friends can meet and neighbors can connect. It’s not just about making things look nice; it’s about creating spaces where everyone can feel welcome and enjoy spending time outdoors, strengthening the bonds that make our community special and staying healthy.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick game of pickleball, letting the kids explore the playground or just enjoying a quiet walk, this park will continue to be a place where memories are made.

I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Old Orchard Park and I know nearby residents and community members are anxiously awaiting these upgrades.

We anticipate that the park will be completed and open for play by early summer of 2025. Old Orchard Park has been a true jewel for Old Orchard One residents, but with these new upgrades, it will shine even brighter for decades to come.

For more information or to stay up to date on the progress, be sure to follow the city’s social media pages, @CityofSantaClarita.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].