Local artist announces solo exhibition, ‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ 

Local artist Jamie Santellano is set to present her first solo show, “Nocturnal’s Tale,” at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery Nov. 1-3.

A free reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the gallery, 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall.

A special sangria known as “Nocturnal’s Brew” will be served along with appetizers and desserts.

“‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ is an art show focused on the many faces we wear created in multiple mediums such as watercolor, alcohol ink, mixed media, and jewelry in a dreamy Venetian subject matter,” said a news release from SCAA.

“I am excited to share this tale of mystery and wonder in expressive and ethereal art,” Santellano said in the release. “‘Nocturnal’s Tale’ has everything including bold splashes of color depicting drama and beauty. This show will take you on a journey of magic and wonder.”

At an early age she found a love for art and furthered her passion into music. Influenced by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, “The Phantom of the Opera,” her connection with the main character, “The Phantom,” showed her that there was more than just a man behind the mask. Fueling Jamie’s passion for the arts even more, she saw meaning and how relatable “the mask” is in people’s daily lives.

“The Phantom wore his mask to cover the scars on his face, while we wear masks to hide our emotions,” the release said.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.