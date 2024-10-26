Michael Reagan | Kamala Misdeals the Hitler Card

The amateurs running the Kamala Harris campaign have finally hit bottom.

They tried dealing the “Trump is Crazy” card, the “Trump is Exhausted” card and the “Trump is a Threat to Democracy” card.

But Harris’ poll numbers just kept sinking and Donald Trump only kept getting stronger.

The upward turn of fortune for Trump that has Democrats in a panic is not because he was shot or because he suddenly transformed himself into Mitt Romney 2.0 or Mister Rogers.

It’s because the whole country has been getting a better look at Kamala – and has seen what a goofy, unprepared, fourth-rate candidate she is.

For the past few months, the vice president has slowly exposed her wordy but empty self on very public but friendly places like “The View,” Howard Stern’s radio show and “60 Minutes.” Thanks to her windy incoherence, circular non-answers to friendly journalists’ questions and constant lies about Joe Biden’s mental decline and Trump’s positions on things like abortion, she has looked more and more like a sure loser.

She’s the political equivalent of the flaming Hindenburg, I think I heard Greg Gutfeld quip.

Her inevitable crash became so obvious to her desperately incompetent campaign people that they had to play their dirtiest ace in the hole – the Hitler card.

At a phony CNN “town hall” Wednesday night, while ducking easy and predictable questions from chummy Anderson Cooper about her failed border policies, she called Trump the political F-word – “fascist.”

Doubling down, she also tweeted that Trump “wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.”

And people wonder why low-IQ people who hate Trump crawl up on roofs or hide in bushes and try to assassinate him?

On top of Kamala’s deranged Hitler slurs – which the liberal media don’t seem to be bothered by much – she constantly criticizes Trump for his real and imaginary character flaws.

You know, it’s really kind of scary how she talks about the importance of character when hers is so flawed. Forget her “spotty” record as a progressive prosecutor and attorney general in California or her super-liberal record in the U.S. Senate.

She has just been outed for plagiarizing large chunks of her criminal justice book and some of her legal writings. Plus, Kamala reportedly “borrowed” a story about a woman who saved a young girl from sex-trafficking and claimed it for herself.

And, to be very clear, she is obviously lying when she continues to claim she saw no decline in Biden’s mental condition until he was “couped” by the Democrat power-brokers who crowned her the party’s candidate. She still keeps saying Biden was fine, when we know he was not. So please, Kamala, can you stop talking about character, stop lying and spare us the stupid Hitler analogies?

Someone once said that when you start to invoke Hitler to support your argument, it proves you’ve already lost.

It’s not that Trump has already won the election. But he’s obviously going one way and Harris is going the other. This week, while she was still attacking him for being a wannabe dictator on Day 1, Trump cheerfully and brilliantly pulled off a visit to a McDonald’s that 300 million people watched on social media.

He’s also set to go on Joe Rogan’s great podcast and be heard by another 10 million or so.

Those were two things I’m sure Harris could never do. She would never serve fries at a McDonald’s – and apparently never has. And she wouldn’t spend three hours with Joe Rogan without a teleprompter.

Let’s all pray she doesn’t have the chance to spend four more years with us.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.