Nancy Fairbanks | Exceptional Skills and Talent

Since Dr. Aakash Ahuja first announced his candidacy for the William S. Hart Union High School District, he has hit the ground running. Some of his activities are: speaking at various school board meetings, writing letters to The Signal pertaining to various issues affecting students, speaking with parents about their concerns pertaining to their children, and many other involvements.

Dr. Ahuja is a board-certified psychiatrist with impressive credentials. He is a long-time resident of Santa Clarita with a beautiful family and two children attending school within the Hart district.

Dr. Ahuja is passionate about academic excellence and strong mental health support. He believes in parental involvement and open communication. He’s focused on safety for all students. He’s concerned about bullying and drug use and intends to effectively address these issues.

Dr. Ahuja is my candidate. I believe constituents in Trustee Area 1 will recognize his exceptional skills and talent and cast their vote for Dr. Aakash Ahuja. He is the most qualified, and truly the best candidate for the job.

Nancy Fairbanks

Valencia