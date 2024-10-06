October is Spooky Fun Month

October is full of spooky fun in Southern California. Enjoy this trio of favorite seasonally spooktacular events, all easily accessible from the Santa Clarita Valley. Before heading out, visit their websites to learn which dates, times, ticket prices and if advanced tickets are required.

“Carved” at Descanso Gardens is an annual Halloween-themed event that offers hundreds of carved pumpkins on display. Photo COURTESY Descanso Gardens

‘Carved’ Lights Up the Night

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive,

La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Discover a mesmerizing pumpkin wonderland featuring a new route and even more pumpkin fun at Descanso Gardens.

By day enjoy the botanical wonders of Descanso Gardens with its 150 acres of camellia forest, oak woodlands, rose, lilac and Japanese gardens. At night, it transforms into “Carved,” a celebration of Halloween fun.

Carved features hundreds jack-o’-lanterns in spooky tableaus, including an illuminated jack-o’-lanterns forest.

See pumpkins transformed into a sea monster rising from a pond, crafted into a house or visit a pavilion in the rose garden with designs inspired by pop culture characters. There is also a station where you can see pumpkins being carved.

Stop for snacks and drinks in the courtyard or sweets in the rose garden. New this year is a beer garden on the main lawn.

The large art pumpkins weigh hundreds of pounds and are carved by artists who are allowed to put their spin on each design. The pumpkins only last about three days, so new designs pop up throughout the event.

The Carved route is less than a mile long and takes most visitors about one hour to complete. The route is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs and mobility assistance devices.

Boney Island

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles 90007

Don’t miss Boney Island’s immersive, interactive, and illuminated experience this Halloween season at NHM.

Wander the whimsically transformed Nature Gardens for a night of spooky fun for all ages.

Explore ghoulishly glowing exhibits, fascinating creatures of the night and prehistoric past, along with unusual surprises. Walk on the weird side and see silly skeletons in their natural habitat in the Skeleton Stroll.

See the festively fiendish animal denizens of the Deadwood Forest. And, survey skeletal symphonies performed by the flourishing flora and boney inhabitants of Hauntington Gardens.

Head to Prehistoric Pass where you will be transported back to Halloweens of the past. And, at the Walk of Fame celebrate your favorite skele-brities.

There is Maestro Maxilla’s Water Show under mysterious moonlight and various nightly live performances on the Boney Island Theater Stage.

Boney Island was created by “The Simpsons” producer, Rick Polizzi, for his family more than 20 years ago. A play on Brooklyn’s iconic Coney Island, it grew from a front yard display to a huge affair in Griffith Park with a cult-like following of Halloween lovers of all ages.

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Dr., Los Angeles 90027

The Halloween spirit will be in full swing for two frightfully fun weekends at the L.A. Zoo, with trick-or-treating stations, animal pumpkin feedings, themed photo ops, education stations, an extinct animal graveyard and more.

Costumes are encouraged, but no full-face masks or weapons are allowed.

Treat stations offer wildlife-friendly candies, temporary tattoos, animal masks and small totes, which can be used as treat bags. Candy and sponsor giveaways are available while supplies last, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Enjoy live readings with noted children’s authors during Spooky Storytime at noon and 2 p.m.

At the Owl-o-ween Station, take a look at who’s “hoo” at the L.A. Zoo and explore the mysterious world of owls. See owl feathers, skulls, pellets and other biofacts to learn about these fascinating nocturnal creatures. Later, take on the role of a bird builder and try to construct a cozy owl nest.

Unleash your inner predator at Killer Carnivorans. Get up close and personal with the fangs, skulls and claws of carnivorans while identifying the key features that set them apart from other animal orders.

The LAIR is open 10 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. where guests come face-to-face with rare snakes, poisonous frogs and venomous lizards.