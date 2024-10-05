Rebecca Hindman | A Proud Product of the SCV

I am proud to endorse Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board, Trustee Area 3. I have worked with Andrew for the past four years on various projects and I am proud to be his friend. Andrew truly cares for Santa Clarita and is passionate about furthering the educational opportunities we have in the valley.

Andrew is a product of the Santa Clarita Valley. He graduated from Canyon High School and attended College of the Canyons, where he was a local leader and graduated with two degrees. He knows firsthand what students and teachers need to be successful. Andrew’s work in the state Assembly has built relationships within the valley that allow for a vast array of knowledge and resource access. He has been a part of the education committee, giving him direct knowledge about the directions of education in California, and serves as an education liaison. He also has experience with creating policy to benefit our community directly, and will bring that skill to the board.

As a public servant and community leader, Andrew has been an advocate for safety, a champion for the values we all care about, and he believes in equitable opportunities for all. I find this very important because many of the students at COC have these challenges and as a board member I believe Andrew can be a resource for solutions.

Andrew will bring experience, transparency, a background in public service, strong core values of equity and community, and a fresh vision for a better future for the college. I encourage the community to vote for Andrew Taban on Nov. 5.

Rebecca Hindman

Saugus