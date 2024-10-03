Rick Barker | Veterans for Garcia

In re: Ralph Ware, “A Deal-Breaker for Vietnam Veteran,” letters, Sept. 18.

I don’t believe we have ever met, Mr. Ware, but FYI, I collect the names of local veterans supporting Rep. Mike Garcia for his campaign website that Vietnam veteran Bill Reynolds started, and at the present time we have over 270 local veterans in Santa Clarita whose names appear on that page. How many are in the group that you claim will not vote for Mike and I assume will either be not voting at all — not real patriotic for a military veteran — or they will be voting for the far-left-wing non-veteran Democrat who is running against Mike?

Can you say, “Cut off your nose to spite your face”?

Rick Barker

Valencia