Road Trip to Seven Stunning Southern California Lakes 

By Natasha Kayes

Only in California

A day on the lake is the perfect antidote to the stressful routines of everyday life. Between the fresh air, the beautiful scenery, the cool water, and the array of fun activities available, our amazing lakes are just waiting to recharge our batteries.

Today, I am sending you off to visit not one, but seven stunning destinations on this epic Southern California lake road trip. We are mixing things up with a few well-known lakes, some lesser-known spots, and a couple of my absolute favorites.

Of course, this is a lot of ground to cover in one day, but if you are particularly ambitious (and don’t want to spend too much time in any one location), it can be done. However, I would recommend using this a guide for a weekend getaway, a few day trips, or even a longer vacation.

Use this interactive Google map (bit.ly/4gAKBSp) to get directions and adjust your route and make this your perfect trip.

You can start at either end of this route, or anywhere in the middle if you are planning a shorter trip, but I am going to start this off at Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest.

This popular recreation area is a true year-round destination with world-class skiing and snowboarding in winter, wildflowers in spring, gorgeous fall foliage, boating, and water activities in the summer, and spectacular hiking trails all year long.

Next, we are off to another incredibly picturesque lake in the San Bernardino Mountains, Lake Arrowhead. Rent a boat or even take a guided tour of this sapphire lake, then maybe explore the lakeside village.

With wonderful shopping, dining and architecture, this quaint town is reminiscent of Switzerland and one of several destinations in the state that make a great dupe for a European getaway.

Not far from Lake Arrowhead is a lesser-known hidden gem known as Lake Gregory in the tiny town of Crestline. Despite being less of a go-to than the first two lakes on our list, this lake is a magnificent destination for lake activities.

This scenic lake has a sandy beach and swimming area, shady picnic areas, kayaking and boating, an inflatable waterpark during summer, and gentle hiking trails. Lake Gregory is also an underrated fishing spot!

Silverwood Lake is another hidden gem that many Southern Californians don’t even know exists, but it is a worthy destination, especially for families. Enjoy hiking, biking, picnics, fishing and boating. There are two swimming beaches manned by lifeguards and a Nature Center where you can learn about the history of the lake and the abundant wildlife that call the lake area home. You will definitely want to plan a little time to enjoy this lake.

Silverwood Lake also has a beautiful campground with over 136 campsites and full hookups for RVs, so it’s a great place to pause and spend the night on your road trip.

The very easily accessible Castaic Lake is one of the clearest lakes in the state. It is actually a reservoir with two bodies of water and a ton of family-friendly activities. There are trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, boat rentals, swim beaches, cool playgrounds for the kids, picnic and barbecue areas, and like Silverwood Lake, plenty of campsites to extend your stay.

Situated near the charming town of Ojai, Lake Casitas is one of my favorite lakes for both day trips and camping. The area is so beautiful, whether you get out on the lake in a boat to do some fishing or explore the interesting shoreline, camp among the trees or on a hill overlooking the water, or hang out in one of the scenic picnic areas. You can also grab breakfast or lunch at the Marina Cafe. Lastly, there is a colorful waterpark with a play structure that features slides, bridges, dump buckets, etc., as well as a lazy river for tubing.

Last on our journey (or first, if you prefer) is another of my happy places, Cachuma Lake. The scenery from every part of the turquoise water’s edge is stunning, as is the beautiful drive from Santa Barbara to reach it. Of course, the views from the water are just as amazing, making this an incredible — and uncrowded — place for kayaking and boating. The campground is also wonderful, offering spacious RV hookup sites, picturesque waterfront tent sites, delightful cabins, and several yurts with incredible vistas.

Ready for a water-filled adventure? Grab your keys, swimsuit, fishing gear, kayaks or maybe even gas up your RV for a fun tour of some of our gorgeous lakes. Oh, and no Southern California lake road trip is complete without a lot of yummy road trip snacks and a great cooler. Now, hit the road! 