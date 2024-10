It’s fun watching folks compensate for their predicament with Joe Biden by ginning up apoplexy over the Bad Orange Man, as though the success of 2017-2020 and the failure of 2021-2024 didn’t happen. Apparently, the only thing that happened over those eight years was four hours on Jan. 6, and those patriotically queuing, selfie-stick grannies were the worst thing ever.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita