‘Rogo-six’ leads Hart in win over Canyon 

Hart running back Zach Rogozik or “Rogo-six” spent most of his Thursday night in the Canyon Cowboys end zone.

Rogozik was nearly unstoppable on the ground and as a receiver in the Hawks 61-40 win over Canyon at College of the Canyons.

He punched in seven touchdowns while racking up an absurd 300-plus all-purpose yards.

Hart senior Zach Rogozik scores a touchdown against Canyon. Photo courtesy of Cole Franquiz.

The Hart senior rushed for touchdowns from 10, 13, 56, 10, 8 and 31 yards out to push the Hawks ahead.

Rogozik’s friends joked with him that they wanted a big game tonight, but he still didn’t see a seven-touchdown game coming.

“People were joking, saying they wanted to see at least five (touchdowns),” Rogozik said. “I said it might be a little unrealistic, but we’ll see what we can do. And I did it.”

While the senior back added multiple scores on the ground, he also made a huge splash in the pass game with some fantastic screen plays.

Rogozik tied the game 7-7 on Hart’s opening drive after taking a screen pass 78 yards to the house from quarterback Nate Mata.

Hart led 35-21 at the end of the third quarter before a scoring frenzy broke out in the fourth,

Canyon refused to be put away in the final quarter where it scored a trio of touchdowns. However, Hart had an answer for nearly every score and also found the end zone four times in the final quarter alone.

Canyon moved the ball effortlessly throughout the first half. The Cowboys had just one punt and ended three long drives with touchdowns.

Cowboys quarterback Sebastian Martinez got the first of his four touchdowns with a 24-yard pass to Evan Watts in the end zone. Watts took a ton of contact when going up for the ball but showed his toughness by hanging on for six.

Canyon senior Evan Watts fights for a pass in the end zone in a game against Hart. Photo courtesy of Cole Franquiz.

Martinez capped off two other first half drives with 1-yard quarterback sneaks for touchdowns but it was a total team effort to get the signal caller to the goal line.

Canyon defensive back Sebastian Cherre pulled down the team’s only turnover in the second quarter when he intercepted Mata. Cherre nearly punched in a pick-six but was forced out at the 1-yard line.

The Cowboys kept the Hawks guessing in the run game as five Canyon rushers had runs for at least 8 yards in the first half alone.

Hart’s defense had some issues stopping Canyon’s stout run attack but overall coach Jake Goossen-Brown liked what he saw from the group, that came up with multiple sacks and an interception from Timothy Tadler.

“They made plays when we needed them to make plays,” Goossen-Brown said. “The kids did a great job, and they played hard. As coaches, we’re going to get back and figure out what we can do to put them in better positions to be successful in making sure that we are doing our job, to allow them to do their job.”

Mata played well in his first game under center as starting quarterback Jacob Pasiano continues to nurse a shoulder injury. Mata had an efficient day as the signal caller, going 11-for-14, with two touchdown passes.

“(Mata) came back from an injury and he was able to step right in at quarterback,” Goossen-Brown said. “It added a different dynamic to our offense. We were able to throw the ball again and do the things we’re good at. He came in and he stepped up.”

Senior receiver Parker Maxwell caught one of those touchdown passes for 51 yards.

Hart has needed to go more run-heavy without its starting quarterback but the offensive line has still found ways to create huge gaps and space for its ball carriers.

“This week and last week, without a quarterback, they have stepped it up big time,” Rogozik said. “We can run any run play at any time we want. They’re phenomenal. I can’t ask for a better line than I have.”

Goossen-Brown praised his senior back’s work ethic after the win.

“Mr. Zach Rogozik, phenomenal player, he works his butt off too,” Goossen-Brown said. “He’s worked his butt off in the weight room since January. He works every day in practice. He plays scout running back for most of the year too. He’s just a great kid and a great leader. I feel lucky to have him out here with us, because obviously, he makes a big difference in what we do.”

Canyon will take its bye next week while Hart gets ready for its league title game with Valencia on Friday at 7 p.m. The Hawks will host the Vikings at COC, where they’ve bested Valencia in two straight matchups.

“It’s another week,” Goossen-Brown said. “Our goal is to always go 1-0, so next week our goal is to go 1-0.”