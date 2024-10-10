Ron Perry | How Dare They

Editor’s note: The following letter was received before Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1840

Are you kidding me? Assembly Bill 1840, authored by Assembly person Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, would expand eligibility of the California Dream for All program, to be renamed under the bill to the Home Purchase Assistance Program, and remove any disqualifications based on an applicant’s immigration status.

That is just a long way of saying they will give illegal immigrants something that taxpaying citizens can’t get!

I have two grandchildren who are hard-working young men who are renting because they don’t have the kind of money it takes for a down payment on a house. They could afford to make a sizable monthly payment on a house with the rent they are paying.

How dare the Democrats propose a bill to allow illegal immigrants an opportunity to have a down payment on a home, financed by the taxes of thousands of young, hardworking, taxpaying citizens who can’t afford a down payment! How can they think there are not thousands of citizens who also have a dream of owning a home? This bill has now passed both houses and if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it, I believe it is time for a tax revolt by the people of California! And every Assembly person who votes for this bill should be impeached, now!

Ron Perry

Canyon Country