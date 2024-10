“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.” — George Orwell, “1984.”

“But if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” — George Orwell, “1984.”

“Sometimes fear feeds fearing more than the things we fear!”— (Paraphrased.)

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” — John F. Kennedy.

That’s all I’m saying.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country