Ron Perry | She’s at it Again

Lois Eisenberg, will you just listen to yourself? Here are your words (letters, Sept. 4): “The Harris/Walz presidential ticket has brought joy and humor back into the equation of the presidential campaign.”

Joy and humor do not run a government.

Should Benjamin Netanyahu use joy and humor to fight Hamas? Should Ukraine use joy and humor to subdue Russia’s invasion? Should California use joy and humor to stop “smash-and-grab” criminals?

You say, “It is such a joy to hear positive rhetoric again on the political stage instead of the Republican gloom and doom.” The purpose of using rhetoric is to persuade an audience to think or believe something in order to call them into action. Bad people do not respond to joy and humor.

So Lois, are you suggesting we use joy and humor for our political views? If I want joy and humor I will watch “Saturday Night Live.”

And finally, this comment looks like you are saying for at least four years the Biden Administration has been part of the fear and loathing of which you speak. “After eight years of fear and loathing, America can look to the future with optimism due to the Harris/Walz ‘joyful and hopeful agenda,’ and the days of doom and gloom are ending.”

How can you, out of one side of your mouth praise him and out of the other side you accuse him of four years of fear and loathing?

Lois, it is time for you to come out of your comfortable, rose-colored-glasses world.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country