Santa Paula Theater announces GhostWalk 

News release

Santa Paula Theater Center announced the 30th anniversary production of GhostWalk 2024: The Spirits of The Old Sycamore Tree.

This year’s production will begin at the Santa Paula Train Depot and will follow a walking tour of six ghost stories that circumvent the block between North 10th and 9th Street and East Santa Barbara Street and Railroad Avenue in Santa Paula, about 30 miles west of Santa Clarita via State Route 126.

GhostWalk 2024 will run for three weekends from Oct. 11 through Oct. 27, with tours running every 15 minutes beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the final tour at 9 p.m. The final tour on Sundays is at 8:30 p.m.

This year’s stories are all based on the historic Santa Paula sycamore tree.

The tour will begin at the Santa Paula Train Depot, located on the corner of 10th Street and Santa Barbara, and proceed west toward the corner of North 9th Street and Santa Barbara. From there, the route proceeds north to the corner of North 9th Street and Railroad Avenue. Then it enters the back garden area of the Santa Paula Agriculture Museum, eventually ending inside of the museum and exiting through the gift shop.

Tickets for GhostWalk are $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Additional details are available at www.ghostwalk.com.