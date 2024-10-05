Steve Petzold | Prepared for a Position of Leadership

The Santa Clarita Valley is extremely blessed to have Dr. Aakash Ahuja put his name forward for election to the William S. Hart Union High School District board, Area 1. For years I have watched him attend public meetings late into the evening, preparing for this position of leadership. He is a thoughtful and well mannered man, quick to listen to others.

Dr. Ahuja is a board-certified psychiatrist who is concerned with mental wellness and enhanced academic achievement. Before it became popular, Dr. Ahuja advocated for limiting student distractions like cell phones at school.

The Hart district faces many challenges These include the selection of a permanent superintendent and important budget issues. We can trust “Dr. A” with these decisions as we enter uncertain times. Many of Santa Clarita’s most trusted leaders have already endorsed Dr. A. I urge residents to cast their vote for Dr. Aakash Ahuja on Nov. 5.

Steve Petzold

Former Santa Clarita resident

Douglas County, Georgia