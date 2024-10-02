The LA Personal Injury Lawyer Representing the Unrepresented 

Chris Mova is unique among his peers and has carved out a unique niche. As the founder of Mova Law Group, he’s become known as the champion for the underdog — the lawyer who takes on cases others deem unwinnable.

Mova’s journey to becoming LA’s advocate for the unrepresented began far from the glittering lights of the city. Born to Iranian immigrants who fled that country’s brutal revolution, Mova’s childhood was marked by a car accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury at age seven. This experience thrust his family into a bewildering legal maze, one that would shape his future.

“The insurance company played a nasty trick on my parents,” Mova recounts. “They took advantage of my family’s lack of legal knowledge, setting them back financially and me back in school.”

This early brush with injustice ignited a passion in young Mova. While other kids in LA dreamed of Hollywood stardom, Mova’s sights were set on the law. “I decided I wanted to make sure insurance companies don’t do this anymore to innocent victims.”

Today, Mova Law Group stands out in LA’s crowded and competitive legal landscape. While many firms operate on a high-volume, quick-settlement model, Mova’s approach is a radical break from the norm. He focuses on cases that other attorneys have rejected, seeing potential where others see futility.

“Other firms settle for cheap just to move onto the next case,” Mova explains. “They’re in the volume business. But in my office, a case isn’t just one of a thousand. It’s one of 70 or 80, which allows for much more attention to detail.”

“There was a case turned down by four other firms. They said it was worth zero. After three years of fighting, we secured a $450,000 settlement for our client.”

For LA residents who’ve been turned away by other attorneys, Mova’s message is one of hope. “Don’t give up,” he urges. “Just because other lawyers couldn’t see the value in your case doesn’t mean it’s not there. We’re here to fight for you.”

Mova’s willingness to take on challenging cases has made him into something of a beacon of hope for many Angelenos who feel the system has failed them. Whether it’s a complex medical malpractice suit or a multi-faceted car accident claim, Mova is known for his tenacity in representing those who might otherwise go unrepresented.

“We squeeze every ounce of value out of each case, no matter how long it takes,” he asserts. This dedication has earned him a reputation as the lawyer of last resort – the one to turn to when all other doors have closed.

As Mova Law Group expands its reach across California, Mova’s mission remains clear: to be a voice for the voiceless in the legal system. “My goal isn’t to have the most cases, but to take on the ones that truly need our help,” he says.

Mova Law Group serves clients from Santa Clarita Valley from its offices in Los Angeles at 2362 Westwood Blvd #4A, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Call them on (213) 898-2663 to talk about your case or visit www.movalegal.com for more information.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the story was written by The Signal editorial staff.