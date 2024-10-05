Trinity football blasts through new league opener, beats Webb 

Trinity Knights football made its presence felt throughout its new home in the Cottonwood League.

The Knights trampled the Webb Schools Gauls, 49-14, on Thursday night at College of the Canyons behind another stout performance from the Trinity defense and an up-tempo passing game for the offense, to win the program’s first league game in three years.

The Knights’ defense gave up just a pair of passing scores late in the game while forcing punt after punt in a game that featured a Trinity interception and safety. The Knights are still yet to give up a rushing touchdown on the year and will not take anyone lightly.

“We knew Webb had some really good athletes, so we were definitely not taking them lightly,” Parrinello said. “They played up to what we thought they were capable of. They’ve got some really good football players. We saw their record, but you watch their film, they’re well coached and they have a lot of athletes. So by no means did we go in there with being overconfident.”

Trinity quarterback Noah Visconti (2) throws the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against The Webb Schools at College of the Canyons on Oct. 3. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Trinity quarterback Noah Visconti had another day at the office throwing for over 350 yards with six touchdowns.

Visconti had a fierce and tall Gauls pass rush to deal with but still managed to get the ball out on time nearly every play. Visconti took just one sack on the night as receivers Andrew Carlson and Luke Backes were able to find the open space and break multiple tackles en route to big nights.

Trinity wide receiver Luke Backes (44) earns a first down in the second quarter against Webb during Thursday’s game at College of the Canyons on Oct. 3. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Backes went over 140 yards receiving while adding one touchdown, including one of his three 20-plus yard receptions. Carlson also reeled in one score on a 63-yard touchdown catch on a play where he could’ve been tackled 30 yards short of a score but instead fought his way through would-be tacklers for six.

“This is why we want to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” Parrinello said. “We see those guys and what they’re capable of and if we give them those opportunities, they’re going to make big plays.”

John Carlson also added a pair of TD catches, and with the same determination, showcased that this Knight will not go down easily on any play. John’s first score came just before the end of the first half to put Trinity up, 28-0.

Freshman Aiden Visconti also made plays all over the field including a big sack just before halftime, a long rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach in the third quarter and a receiving touchdown from his brother Noah.

Trinity running back Aiden Visconti (3) catches the ball, running in the second touchdown of the game during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Webb at College of the Canyons on Oct. 3. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Webb moved the ball effectively but not consistently. The Gauls strangely enough found some rhythm in the second half behind backup quarterback Ethan Normann, after an injury sidelined starter Mikey Pino.

Normann found ways to help his team before the injury, as the senior threw a dart on a fake punt early in the game. The backup signal caller added a pair of touchdowns in the second half, both to sophomore receiver Jimmie Brown.

While the victory was no less sweet, Parrinello would like to see his team’s penalties come down heading into more Cottonwood League play.

“It was a sloppy game,” Parrinello said. “We had a lot of penalties, which we’ve been doing a pretty good job avoiding this year, it’s something we’re not accustomed to. It was one of those games where we got the victory, the score was nice, but we came out of there with a lot of things we need to work on and a lot of things we need to clean up going into a tougher league schedule.”

Only a few of Trinity’s seniors were around for the program’s last league win in 2021, two leagues ago for the Knights, making the victory special for Parrinello’s guys.

“It was really nice to get a league win. A lot of these haven’t won a league game in their shorter careers,” Parrinello said. “We’re looking forward to continuing through league. We know it only gets tougher every week.”

Trinity receiver Andrew Carlson (9) runs in the third touchdown of the game during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Webb at College of the Canyons on Oct. 3. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Trinity remains undefeated and now hits 6-0 for the first time in 12 seasons, dating back to the Knights’ eight-man football days. Parrinello will hope to see the team clean up some penalties and keep improving all around this week with another big test coming up.

Trinity will be back on the road on Friday as the team heads down to Santa Rosa Academy to face the Rangers (4-1).

“Next week is probably the biggest challenge on our schedule so far,” Parrinello said. “In my opinion, Santa Rosa is the best team in the league, and the favorites to win. So I’m looking at this as we’re going to learn a lot, see a lot of things to clean up. The guys are excited to be playing league games and meaningful league games.”

Knights and Rangers kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Santa Rosa Academy in Menifee.