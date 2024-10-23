WiSH Education Foundation, Soroptimist International collaborate on ‘ASCEND’  

News release

The WiSH Education Foundation and Soroptimist International of Valencia are collaborating to help young women “ASCEND,” in an event that stands for “Achieve. Succeed. Confidence. Empower. Nurture. Drive.”

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Saugus High School Performing Arts Center. Registration is free online through 7 p.m. Thursday.

The list of presenters includes Samantha Morrow, marketing director of Hello Auto Group, Karema Chantasirivisal, process development manager of Boston Scientific; Duressa Powers, personal trainer/owner, Hardcore Fitness, Burbank; Mariam Nasiry, senior school & community development officer, California Credit Union; Nadine Young, nutritionist; and keynote speaker Jessica Campbell, owner, PO3 Agency.

“This event began years ago as WiSH’s ‘Women in Business,’ created to inspire confidence and drive in both young girls and boys,” WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels said in a news release. “We are excited to collaborate with another great SCV nonprofit, Soroptimist International of Valencia, as we have overlapping goals with their ‘Dream it, Be it’ program. There are great stressors in our young students’ worlds today and having the tools to stay motivated, to understand that failure is an important tool for learning and growth, and that self-care must take priority is an important message that we need to share with these wonderful young people. We are thrilled to present such outstanding, successful women in a wide variety of fields who can share their pathway to success and what it took to get there.”

Those interested in attending can register at wisheducationfoundation.org under events. There will be a light breakfast and snacks served at the event. Questions can be directed to [email protected].

Established in 2011, the nonprofit WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education, program resources and supplies for the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.