‘Bringing it Home’ wine event to benefit veterans 

News release

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is inviting the community to its “Bringing it Home” fundraiser, a wine and hors d’oeuvre event scheduled 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Salt Creek Grille.

The evening is dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for local veterans in need, ensuring they enjoy a warm and nourishing holiday season. Tickets are $75 per person, with limited seating available.



“We’re thrilled to offer an evening of wine and good company as a way of giving back to the veterans who have served us,” Salt Creek Grille owner Greg Amsler said in a news release from the Veteran Services Collaborative.



Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of curated wines and gourmet hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the collaborative’s efforts to bring holiday meals and support to veterans in Santa Clarita.



For ticket purchases or additional information, contact the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative: Dennis Sugasawara at 661-373-5294, or Jeff Stabile at 805-657-1967. Salt Creek Grille is located at 24415 Town Center Drive, No. 115, Valencia.

