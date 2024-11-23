Chamber announces annual honor roll for education  

News release

Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to accelerate student success, has released the 2024 Honor Roll list of California’s top performing schools, in partnership with local business leaders.

This is the 10th year that ERP has completed the Honor Roll list, which recognizes top public schools, school districts and charter schools that have outperformed their peers in closing achievement gaps, particularly among higher-poverty and historically disadvantaged student populations, according to a news release from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

This year the following schools in the SCV made the Honor Roll:

William S. Hart Union High School District

• Canyon High School.

• William S. Hart High.

• Academy of the Canyons.

• Placerita Junior High.

• Sierra Vista Junior High.

• La Mesa Junior High.

Newhall School District

• Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary.

• Oak Hills Elementary.

• Peachland Avenue Elementary.

• Wiley Canyon Elementary.

• Old Orchard Elementary.

• Meadows Elementary.

• Valencia Valley Elementary.

• Stevenson Ranch Elementary.

Saugus Union School District

• Los Angeles Tesoro del Valle Elementary.

• West Creek Academy.

• Cedarcreek Elementary.

• Emblem Academy.

• Rio Vista Elementary.

• Rosedell Elementary.

• Highlands Elementary.

• Charles Helmers Elementary.

• James Foster Elementary.

• Mountainview Elementary.

• Plum Canyon Elementary.

• Bridgeport Elementary.

Sulphur Springs Union School District

• Golden Oak Community.

• Leona H. Cox Community Elementary.

• Pinetree Community Elementary.

• Fair Oaks Ranch Community.

Castaic Union School District

• Northlake Hills Elementary.

• Castaic Elementary.

The full list of Honor Roll schools is now posted at edresults.org/honor-roll.

“By working together with an engaged and innovative business community, we can create economic opportunities for the next generation of learners,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “The Santa Clarity Valley Chamber proudly recognizes high-performing schools that are equipping students with the essential skills needed to succeed in the workforce and in life.”

The program is part of a national effort to engage business leaders in recognizing successful schools and educational systems and to promote the best practices that improve student outcomes.

Honor Roll schools are recognized for demonstrating consistently higher levels of student achievement comprehensively across all student populations, improvement in academic achievement over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among historically disadvantaged student populations, the release said.

Data made publicly available by the California Department of Education for the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress for the years 2022-2024 was used to conduct the analysis.