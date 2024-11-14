COC volleyball wins conference title 

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball brought home its eighth Western State Conference championship on Wednesday.

The red-hot Cougars clinched the title after a 3-1 win over the visiting West LA College Wildcats, on sophomore night.

Every COC sophomore and freshman got playing time in the 25-12, 25-12, 23-25, 25-11 victory, which marked eight straight for Canyons.

The team returned six sophomores from its freshmen-heavy class last season who all played a part in providing vital leadership the program needed to return to the top of the WSC.

“Those six sophomores that chose to come back and give it another shot, I think they really re-bought in and really wanted it that much more their second season to put another banner up in the Cougar gym,” said Cougars co-head coach Clay Timmons. “That leadership, experience and desire, coupled with the nine freshmen that came in that kind of followed suit right away. And that’s been the difference, just that winning mentality, knowing that they can do it, having the confidence to do it, knowing that they can battle with these tough teams and beat them.”

The Cougars (15-8, 10-1) dominated the early sets with just about every aspect of their game clicking. Big serving runs from setter Sophia Aranzazu and middle blocker Leah Gillie gave COC plenty of comfort points en route to a quick 2-0 start.

College of the Canyons middle blocker Leah Gillie (8) hits the ball over the net against West L.A. defense during the first set of Wednesday’s game at College of the Canyons on Nov. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Aranzazu led all players with a match-high seven aces including two in her 8-0 run to start the night.

Canyons’ blocking caught fire in the second set as the team seemingly got hands on every West LA attack. COC’s Adrianna Pakes and Ana Vasquez each added three blocks while Cougars libero Presley Golphenee led the defense with 20 digs.

Ana Vasquez led with 16 kills on the night and has been a strong go-to option for Canyons’ offense.

College of the Canyons outside hitter Ana Vasquez (13) goes for the kill against West L.A. defense during the second set of Wednesday’s game at College of the Canyons on Nov. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“(Vasquez has) definitely been that for us and it’s made a huge difference,” Timmons said. “This year we’re winning some long rallies that I think last year we wouldn’t have. That builds confidence, that builds team dynamic, individually, but also as a team. She doesn’t really care what the situation is. She’s just gonna go up and be a hammer.”

The third set showed you can never sleep on any team at the collegiate volleyball level. West trailed 15-5 before its serving caught fire to fuel a stunning comeback.

The Wildcats had clutch blocks, aces and kills to fuel the 20-8 run, which was capped off by a kill from Jennifer Sandoval to win West’s only game.

“The first time we played West LA, they served us really, really tough,” Timmons said. “So we knew they had the possibility to do that and that’s how they’re going to beat good teams, they take care of their serving. We either get aced a couple times or had to send them a free ball, and they could reel some points off in a row, which is what I think happened in that third set.”

Canyons locked back in the fourth and powered ahead early. Aranzazu added another two aces in a big serving run.

College of the Canyons middle blocker Adrianna Pakes (9) puts the ball over the net against West L.A. middle blocker Naima Williams (3) during the third set of Wednesday’s game at College of the Canyons on Nov. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

West never gave up in the fourth and played solid volleyball with its back up against the wall as the team fired off multiple points every time it faced a set or match point.

Canyons freshman Sofia Miranda ended the match and secured at least a share of the WSC title. Miranda, a Hart alum, played well with eight kills on 13 swings.

COC owns at least a share of the WSC crown but can clinch the outright conference championship on Friday with a win at Antelope Valley College.

Timmons believed it took some time for his squad to believe it could compete with the best of the WSC. After some strong practices and a big win over Santa Monica earlier in the year, the team found its belief.

“We knew we’re right there with (the best teams in the WSC),” Timmons said. “Once we bounced back from losing to Bakersfield here, we had one great practice, and went in and beat Santa Monica two days after. I think there was a real aha moment for some of them like, ‘We are good. We actually can do this.’ We’ve been telling them that for a long time, but when they realize it, they start to play a little bit more consistently at a high level.”

College of the Canyons middle blocker Celeste Anaya (31) goes up for a block against West L.A. during the second set of Wednesday’s game at College of the Canyons on Nov. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Canyons is a lock for the postseason either way but still won’t want to share its title with anyone.

COC heads to AVC on Friday and plays in the WSC crossover match on Saturday.

“I think they’re pretty confident, and we’ve worked really hard to get to that point, mentally, individually and as a squad, so it’s really nice to see they are,” Timmons said. “They’ve already gone through all their illnesses. I’m the last one to get it over here so I’m OK with that. If I have to take the broad of it at the very end because they’ve already gone through it so we can go as healthy into the postseason as possible, that’s fine with me.”

College of the Canyons outside hitter Ana Vasquez puts the ball over the net against West L.A. middle blocker Naima Williams (3) during the third set of Wednesday’s game at College of the Canyons on Nov. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

College of the Canyons outside hitter Kaitlyn Vazin (16) goes up for a block against West L.A. outside hitter Skyler Martin (9) during the first set of Wednesday’s game at College of the Canyons on Nov. 13. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

