David Hegg | Opinions, Beliefs, Behavior

Let me state up front that what you are reading is an opinion column. In the news business, this is often called an “op-ed,” short for “opinion editorial.” Unlike news articles based on facts, op-eds give the reading audience various personal opinions representing the editorial board’s view or an individual columnist’s take on different topics. While the editorials and columns may provide arguments supporting the opinions expressed, it is understood that opinions are just opinions. They represent the author’s perspective on, evaluation of, and explanation for a specific issue in the public eye.

It may be helpful to state what an opinion is not. As noted above, an opinion is a personal perspective on some issue. Op-ed writers recognize a cultural shift, event, or trend that provides an on-ramp into the current societal conversation. They then evaluate the topic, sorting out the elements, the controversies, and whatever else has made it a topic of discussion in the coffee shop, in the lunch room, or on social media. Finally, they work up a personal opinion and drive it up the onramp, intending to accomplish two things. First, the column describes the issue in simple terms, and second, it presents a reasonable opinion as to how their readers should understand, evaluate, and respond to the issue.

It is also important to note that opinions, unlike foundational ethical beliefs, are likely to change as evidence, life experience, and overall maturity shape a person’s perspective on the world around them.

At the risk of oversimplification, here’s my opinion on opinions in the simplest terms. First, when an opinion is shared, you can ignore it, ask for more information or clarity, or agree. You can also disagree, and hopefully, you will do so agreeably rather than denigrate and condemn the “opinionator” for thinking and expressing their opinion.

An opinion is a product of the mind, a collection of thoughts. We should never condemn or reject someone simply because they express specific thoughts to persuade us to agree.

Second, in civil society, we should respond differently to an opinion than to a dogmatic belief or an act of dangerous behavior.

When opinions fuse to form a dogmatic belief or when that foundational belief gives rise to further unreasonable opinions, a more severe response is needed. While views can spur disagreement, the beliefs themselves can be denied. For example, some people may believe the current diversity, equity and inclusion ideology must become part of our country’s ethical system.

In keeping with what has been laid out above, they have a right to form and share their opinions. I’m afraid I have to disagree with their views, but I agree that, as fellow human beings, they have a right to form, hold, and share their perspectives. However, when they base those opinions on the foundations of socialism, I not only disagree with them, but I also deny the beliefs upon which they are grounded.

I can disagree with an opinion and deny the validity of beliefs and the systems they support while maintaining a high level of civility. This is incredibly important if we as a nation are to succeed in solving the monumental problems we face.

However, we must take decisive action when opinions and beliefs fuel destructive behavior. Once again, when faced with views, I can disagree. When confronted with aberrant beliefs, I can deny their validity. However, when the result of erroneous opinions and errant beliefs is immoral and illegal behavior, disagreement and denial must give way to societal discipline, either in the court of law or public opinion.

What I’ve laid out comes down to this. Let’s have a lively discussion in the area of opinion. The whole point of op-eds is to foster serious contemplation, valuable discussion and helpful collaboration. And second, let’s save our strenuous arguments for areas of foundation ethical beliefs. After all, our most profound convictions shape the most crucial discussion given our lives and choices. And lastly, let’s save the elements of “cancel culture” for those who need to be disciplined by the rule of law.

One final note on an entirely different subject. The Thanksgiving holiday is just around the corner. I am more and more thankful every week as I sit down to write this column. I am grateful for those of you who read it and those who benefit from it, and yes, I am thankful for those who disagree and even challenge my thinking. After all, we’re all still learning, growing, and striving to become our best version.

So, press on, brother and sisters, and may your holiday season be filled with gratitude, joy, hope and love.

