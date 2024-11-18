First Look: SoCal’s Most Popular Holiday Events

It was surprising to walk into Costco two weeks before Halloween and discover that Christmas had already infiltrated the store. It was equally surprising to walk into Vons and discover Christmas was on display on Halloween day.

The message? It’s never too early to start planning, and indulging, in holiday preparations, including planning your holiday entertainment calendar.

Many popular events sell out early so start making reservations to your favorite holiday events now.

In addition, many SoCal theme parks are kicking off their holiday programs with special holiday décor, food and more, so you can start celebrating the holidays sooner than ever.

‘Tis the season to begin the Holiday Magic. AdobeStock

Enchanted Garden of Light

Through Jan. 5, 5:30–10 p.m.

Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Info www.descansogardens.org

Reserve your tickets to wander in a wonderous shimmering night garden. By day, Descanso blossoms and chitters with cheerful and welcoming, sunlit landscapes. By night, Enchanted Forest of Light transforms the gardens into an entirely different realm of magic, mystery, and incandescence.

Enchanted’s inventive installations cultivate a parallel world with light, color, and ambient music that transform familiar garden spaces into whimsical, dramatic and sublime botanical artscapes.

Expect to see popular returning installations, including an entire town of magical “stained glass” houses by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin; sparkling geometric installations from

HYBYCOZO; Flower Power on the Promenade and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Enchanted is a “rain-or-shine” event that stays open even in inclement weather. Tickets are non-refundable, have timed entry and must be purchased in advance.

Imaginarium

Nov. 22-Jan. 5, Wednesday – Sunday 5-10 p.m.

Pomona Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona 91768

Info fairplex.com/event/imaginarium

Imaginarium returns after the successful 2023 debut season. Experience an all-new Imaginarium, bigger and better than ever. Ticket prices vary depending on day you attend.

Enjoy Holiday Magic, the largest holiday light show in Southern California.

The Imaginarium experience includes:

Millions of lights amid miles of holiday cheer.

Free circus included with admission. Circus performs three times each night.

Christmas trees, illuminated stars and familiar holiday characters.

On-site food and beverages, featuring holiday treats

Infinity mirror rooms, immersive experiences, eclectic photo boxes, life-like interactive creatures and more.

Los Angeles Ballet “The Nutcracker”

Info www.losangelesballet.org/2024-2025-season/the-nutcracker

Dec. 6-8 Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E Green St., 91101

Dec. 13-15 UCLA Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles 90095

Dec. 19-28 The Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood 90028

“The Nutcracker” is as much a holiday tradition for Los Angeles as tree lighting at The Grove or watching the floats in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Tickets are $58-$161.

L.A. Phil’s Holiday Sing-Along

Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S Grand Ave,

Los Angeles 90012

Info www.laphil.com

Join host Melissa Peterman and conductor John Sutton in this joyful ode to the holiday season.

Who hasn’t wanted to join a festive holiday sing-along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic? Become a member of the chorus with the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Annual Holiday Sing-Along.

Thrill to the excitement of singing with a professional orchestra accompanied by the Disney Concert Hall’s massive pipe organ. Lyric sheets for the holiday classics will be provided. Tickets are $44-$114.

The 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade

Sunday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.

Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive

Info thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

Since its inception in 1928, the parade has been an iconic tradition in Southern California drawing participation from legendary celebrities such as Gene Autry, Jimmy Stewart and Mary Pickford. This year’s parade hosts include Dean Cain, Elizabeth Stanton, Montel Williams and Laura McKenzie.

Starting on Hollywood Boulevard near the front of The Chinese Theatre at Orange Drive, the U-shaped parade route will travel east to Vine, south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard then west on Sunset back to Orange Drive.

Parking can be found at the Hollywood/Highland shopping complex, but get there early as this parking will fill up fast. One of the easiest ways to get to the parade from the Santa Clarita Valley is via Metro Red Line to Hollywood/Vine or Hollywood/Highland. Both stations get you directly onto the parade route. Pick up the Red Line in North Hollywood.

Grandstand seating is available priced at $70-$120 through Ticketmaster.

Christmas at The Grove

Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles 90036

Info thegrovela.com/events/christmas-at-the-grove-2/

No tickets or reservations are required, but you’ll want to have a strategic plan in place for parking and be sure to arrive early. The 23rd Annual Tree Lighting Celebration will be a magical evening hosted by Lance Bass and feature legendary music director Rickey Minor, as well as a night full of special performances.

Delight in the lighting of the Christmas Tree, the season’s first snowfall, an exciting drone show, fireworks, the arrival of Santa Claus, and more.