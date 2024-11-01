Kerry Hicks | Free Train Rides for Everyone?

I’m a monthly pass holder on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line. I am noticing that passengers are not being checked for tickets after the schedule change. Other people are noticing that also.

It raises the question, do we need a ticket to ride?

Isn’t $0/month a better bargain than $196/month?

I spoke with several conductors and found that they are hindered by a ticketing system that never was updated to reflect the time and train changes.

So, do conductors and security have the teeth to expel fare violators from the train if the technology is not keeping up with the schedule change? A paper ticket from two weeks ago looks exactly like one purchased today if they are both crumpled up.

I received an email that outlined the “bumpy start” to the new schedule, but ridership is up. Could it be that those were mostly free rides?

Riders, both fare paying and not, are taking notice. I don’t want this to be the norm. I would hate to have to commute using a vehicle again, but several people I spoke with are considering it as an alternative to riding with the fare violators who only care that they are going somewhere and not getting anywhere on time.

Kerry Hicks

Canyon Country