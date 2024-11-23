Larry Moore | The Grinch Who Stole the Joy

After Nov. 5, a strange and wonderful change came upon us. The sun shone a little brighter, people wore once-dormant smiles on their faces, and the optimism was so overwhelming, you could feel it in the air. The election made everything rosy and right in Whoville. Then, following the script from Dr. Seuss’ book, the Grinch, aka Gary Horton, came to town. In his column, “We’re Three Meals Away from Chaos” (Nov. 20), he tries to throw a wet blanket on our joyful spirit, our Christmas in November. Let me take on the role of Cindy Lou and show the Grinch the true meaning of MAGA.

Mr. Grinch, it is so appropriate that you use a quote of the vile communist, Vladimir Lenin, as the basis of your article. We do not live in czarist Russia. Why not use a quote from a great American, like Ronald Reagan?

Of course, that wouldn’t fit in with your lightly veiled hatred of our country.

You say, “I worry about the erosion of civil discourse.”

Then in the next eight paragraphs you vilify 78 million American patriots who just want to Make America Great Again.

This is something that you, the Grinch, have done over and over for years. How did that strategy work for your $2 billion girl, Kamala? But don’t fret, because, as we know, the Grinch has his hard heart softened by Cindy Lou and the good people of Whoville.

Just let the provider of our feast, President Donald Trump, work his MAGA magic for four years and even you, Grinch Gary, might be wearing a red MAGA hat.

Larry Moore

Valencia