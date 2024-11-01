Larry Moore | Will It Stand as Truth?

As I have said in the past, unless someone calls Gary Horton on his progressive agenda and never-ending hatred of President Donald Trump, his inane columns will stand as truth. In his column entitled “Donald Trump, Pet Protector” (Sept. 18) he lambasts the next president for asserting that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating people’s pets. That assertion may or may not be true, but what Gary misses is that the national religion of Haiti is voodoo, which uses animal sacrifice to garner favor from their god, Bondye. Putting that aside, the larger issue in this Springfield disaster is the fact that 15,000 Haitian immigrants have descended upon Springfield, a small Ohio town of 58,000, in the past three years, a product of the Biden-Harris open border policy. Haitians now make up 32.7% of Springfield’s population. Using those same percentages, that is equivalent to 70,720 Haitians moving into the Santa Clarita Valley. Gary, how would you and your progressive buddies feel about that?

Biden-Harris want to give illegal Haitian immigrants the golden ticket pass to citizenship because they fear for their lives in their home country. There are 11.58 million people living in Haiti and I’m sure that 11.5 million fear for their lives. Should we invite the entire country of Haiti into the U.S. to make up over 3% of our population? And what about the 8.6 million population of Sierra Leone who fear for their lives? And the 13.78 million population of Rwanda who fear for their lives? We cannot have unlimited, unsustainable immigration. Trump knows that.

Larry Moore

Valencia