Laurene Weste | Kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street 

“Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection.” – Winston Churchill.

As the winter season draws near, the festive spirit and the warmth of our community come alive, bringing moments of joy that we’ll treasure for years to come. On Nov. 16, we gather once again for Light Up Main Street, a beloved tradition that captures the magic of the holidays and highlights the unique charm of Santa Clarita.

Light Up Main Street reminds us of the joy and beauty that can be found right here in our hometown. This annual celebration is more than just an evening of holiday lights — it’s an opportunity to come together and embrace the unity that makes our city so special. We take pride in sharing these moments with our neighbors, knowing that experiences like this strengthen our community.

As the sun sets, Old Town Newhall transforms with the sights and sounds of the holiday season. From 4 to 8 p.m., five blocks of Main Street become a festive dreamscape. Food trucks line the streets with seasonal treats and live entertainment fills the air with merry tunes. At the Maker’s Marketplace, you can browse unique, handmade items from 20 local artisans — perfect for finding that one-of-a-kind holiday gift.

Children will race to the Polar Playground, where inflatable slides, bounce houses and obstacle courses await. Nearby, at the Elves’ Arts & Crafts Workshop, kids can create holiday keepsakes. For those with a more competitive nature, test your skills at the Candy Cane Carnival, with classic games like ring toss and balloon darts – and win some fun prizes. Once you are ready to cool off, slide over to the magical Snow Zone. A white, winter wonderland of real snow will blanket the block, perfect for sledding and snow play!

The holiday fun doesn’t end there. Elevate Church will be hosting a Grinch-tacular Whoville Celebration, bringing smiles to faces both young and old with whimsical cheer. If you want to send your holiday wishes straight to the North Pole, the Letters to Santa station will be ready to help you share your hopes and dreams with Santa himself. Don’t forget to capture this special night with a family photo with Santa himself, presented by Infiniti of Valencia, or by visiting the Holiday Photo Booth, to ensure the memories of this evening last a lifetime.

For those who need a break from the bustling holiday activities, the Chill Zone, hosted in partnership with the Include Everyone Project, offers a quiet, sensory-friendly environment to relax and recharge while still soaking in the festive spirit. If you’re looking to unwind in style, the DrinkPak Lounge provides a cozy spot to sit back, sip a refreshing drink and enjoy the holiday ambiance under the lights.

Once it’s time to turn on the holiday lights, you’ll experience the extraordinary moment when thousands of holiday lights illuminate the magnificent Christmas Tree and all of Main Street, creating a holiday scene straight out of a storybook.

As we look forward to the holiday season, I encourage you to make Light Up Main Street part of your yearly traditions. Bring your friends and family and let the magic of the holidays fill you with warmth and joy. The lights will flicker on, the music will play and you’ll find yourself surrounded by the festive spirit that makes this season so magical. This season will bring us into a brand-new wonderful year where we can share our amazing community together. I look forward to seeing you all there.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].