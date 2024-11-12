Lois Eisenberg | Reagan vs. Trump

In a stark contrast to Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan left behind a strong legacy.

Here are a few of the views of Ronald Reagan:

Reagan was a strong advocate for free trade, while Trump holds an opposite view. Trump advocates for “tariffs,” which would (impact) the American citizen.

Reagan saw immigrants as a source of national pride and strength.

In Reagan’s last speech as president, he said: “Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we’re a nation forever young.”

Reagan warned, “If we ever close the doors to new potential Americans, our leadership in the world would be lost.”

Trump sees (illegal) immigrants as a source of weakness and “poisoning the blood of America.”

Reagan was opposed to building a wall between the United States and Mexico, and lest we forget Trump’s disastrous endeavor to build his wall, which Mexico was going to pay for, turned out to be a laughingstock, wasteful of billions of dollars.

Reagan had the same approach as Kamala Harris does to the earned income tax credit, which would cut taxes for the low-income families.

Reagan called the Soviet Union an “Evil Empire,” while Trump admires Vladimir Putin and has a sympatico relationship with Putin.

Ronald Reagan would be appalled at Trump for his lack of ethics, morals, integrity, etc.

Ronald Reagan was charming, while Trump is crude and rude.

Can anyone say Trump is a person we want our children to emulate, or would we be delighted to have our children emulate Reagan?

Ronald Reagan would never have voted for a convicted felon.

I did not vote for Ronald Reagan, but if he was running for president against Trump today I would be delighted and honored to cast my vote for Ronald Reagan.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia