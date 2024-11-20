Mission Opera to present ‘Winter Holidays of the World’ 

News release

Mission Opera is scheduled Dec. 4 to present its Fifth Annual “Winter Holidays of the World,” a free concert featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.

This one-night-only event takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar.

“Winter Holidays of the World” features soloists, choristers and ensemble from Mission Opera, CSUN, LAMC and Santa Clarita UMC Chancel Voices, presenting music celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Russian New Year, Yalda Night, and more. The concert begins with the less commonly celebrated holidays in the United States, with educational components that give a short background and information about each holiday and the culture that represents it.

Attendees will hear a wide variety of new music in various languages (Russian, Hebrew, Spanish, German), as well as many classic favorites in English, including a Christmas carol singalong. The concert will conclude with a candlelight vigil and the singing of “Silent Night” in a variety of languages. This event is educational and intended for all people, including those who know nothing about opera. The entire performance will last two hours, which includes a 15-minute intermission.

This event is free and open to the public and tickets are not required for entry, but registration is encouraged. Donations will be accepted. To register, visit our.show/winterholidays. For more information, visit www.missionopera.com.