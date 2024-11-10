November is Native American Heritage Month

November has been celebrated as National Native American Heritage Month every year since 1990. Congress chose the month of November because this is considered the end of the traditional harvest season and a time of thanksgiving and celebration for Native Americans.

SCV’s Indigenous People

The Santa Clarita Valley is considered to be the center of Tataviam territory.

In 1776, the Tataviam were noted as a distinct linguistic and cultural group, by Padre Francisco Garcés. After the Mission San Fernando Rey was established on Sept. 8, 1797 by the Spanish, the conquest and enslavement of the area’s indigenous people began. By 1900, the tribe, called the Fernandeño, had lost all its lands. Today, the descendants of the historic Fernandeño Indian tribe, consist of three surviving lineages of 900+ people. These lineages are known by the surnames of their family leaders: Ortega, Garcia and Ortiz.

Currently, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, led by President Rudy J. Ortega, Jr. and a nine-member senate, works to preserve the culture and heritage of the tribe as an independent nation, exercising its inherent sovereign authority over its tribal citizens and territory.

On Jan. 14, 2024, Land Veritas donated 500 acres of land between the Antelope Valley to the Pacific Ocean to the Tataviam Land Conservancy, a non-profit group founded by the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.

This is the first-ever land donation to the tribe’s land conservancy and marks the first time in more than a century that the tribe will regain ownership and stewardship over a portion of its original territory.

The tribe recently celebrated its heritage, with the 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow held at Hart Park in Newhall. The annual event is held in October. To learn more visit www.tataviam-nsn.us.

Where to Go, What to See

This month explore California’s indigenous people by visiting a variety of events and activities available throughout Southern California.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park

15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster 93535

Info avim.parks.ca.gov

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the museum will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with an art showcase feature Native American artists Peggy Fontenot and Judy Einboden.

The show will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $3 for 13 years and older and free for children 12 and under. With a California State Park Adventure Pass Park, fourth graders who attend a California public school may enter for free. Their families will also get free entry.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum showcases more than 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of Southern California, Arizona and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop and picnic area.

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles 90027

Info TheAutry.org

The Autry Museum is home to one of largest collections of Native American artifacts in the United States with more than 600,000 pieces of art and cultural objects. The museum offers a variety of Native American-focused exhibitions. Currently on display:

Future Imaginaries: Indigenous Art, Fashion, Technology

Through June 21, 2025

Future Imaginaries explores the rise of Futurism in contemporary Indigenous art as a means of enduring colonial trauma, creating alternative futures and advocating for Indigenous technologies in a more inclusive present and sustainable future. Over 50 artworks are on display.

Reclaiming El Camino: Native Resistance in the Missions and Beyond

Through June 15, 2025

Reclaiming El Camino aims to educate Los Angeles and its visitors about the potency of Native life and the rich history of activism in the California borderlands region. This exhibition repositions (and reclaims) the El Camino Real as the ancient and well-worn trade route for Native people long before the establishment of the Franciscan Missions in Baja and Alta California.

The Autry Museum Southwest Campus

234 Museum Drive, Los Angeles 90027

Info theautry.org/events/native-voices

Native Voices is the only Actors’ Equity theater company in the country devoted to developing new works by Indigenous playwrights.

It provides a supportive, collaborative setting for Native theater artists from across North America and was founded in 1993. Native Voices became the resident theater company at the Autry National Center in 1999.

For Native Voices 30th anniversary season it is producing the world premiere of Beth Piatote’s “Antíkoni” at the historic Southwest Campus of the Autry Museum, formerly known as the Southwest Museum of the American Indian.

In this play a Nez Perce family is caught between the pressures of the outside world, where a Nationalist Party threatens to silence their history.

The show will play on select dates now through Nov. 24. Free parking is available. Tickets are $30, $20 for students/seniors.

The Los Angeles County Library Virtual Program

Author Talk: A Council of Dolls with Mona Susan Power

Info visit.lacountylibrary.org/event/11808375

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4-5 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20 you can a virtual conversation event with Mona Susan Power as she highlights how her new novel explores Native Rights and Native American culture, in

particular using an important symbol that anchors comfort and companionship in Native life: dolls.

The event will run from 4-5 p.m.