Paul Butler | AI and Customer Service 

Each month I attend a meeting with other individuals who work in the field of learning and development. We share best practices, ask each other for advice, and discuss innovations impacting our profession.

A phrase we increasingly discuss that seems to be impacting everyone is an “A” followed by an “I.” As I’m sure you know, artificial intelligence is a set of technologies that allows computers to perform tasks that mimic human intelligence.

We use AI much more in our day-to-day lives than we perhaps realize — here are a few:

Self-driving cars use AI to stop at traffic signals, take turns, and slow down when obstacles are detected.

Rideshare apps use AI to match drivers with passengers and determine prices.

AI personalizes lesson plans for students based on their strengths and weaknesses.

AI helps farmers monitor crops, predict yields and reduce waste.

AI-powered recommendation engines analyze consumer data to suggest products.

AI is used for facial recognition, surveillance and threat detection.

AI-powered virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa perform tasks on your behalf.

AI helps financial institutions detect fraud.

AI provides real-time updates on traffic, public transportation and closed roads.

AI optimizes energy resources and improves energy storage systems.

AI uses climate modeling, pollution tracking and wildlife conservation.

As otherworldly as all this sounds, I just don’t want to see AI enter my bagel shop, but on the other hand, could see it actually improving service at my coffee shop.

It was my turn to do the bagel and coffee run for the monthly meeting, and my two interactions within two retail stores couldn’t have been more different:

I stopped at the bagel store to pick up a baker’s dozen. This is a family-owned and operated store in the city I love. This is one of those rare places where everyone knows each other’s name and seems to genuinely care.

There’s something warm and inviting about being welcomed by hearing your name. I caught up on life with Danielle my bagel server, briskly exchanging what has happened since we last saw each other just a week earlier. I told her about our recent citizenship, and she shared her wedding plans. Sean (the owner’s son) updated me on the growth of his younger son, and I mentioned that our older son is visiting from New York.

I love my local bagel store — primarily because they make wonderful bagels fresh on-site, and secondly because I sense genuine human interaction at its best. There’s nothing artificial about it.

I jumped in the car and whizzed around to the coffee shop to pick up a pre-ordered carton of coffee for our group meeting. A few minutes earlier, the online purchase experience was seamless and smooth. A few clicks, and what I wanted was in my online cart; one more click sealed the economics. I’m not sure what artificial intelligence they have embedded on their website, but it’s surely very effective and efficient.

I just wish I could have said the same for the four associates slovenly standing inside the store. There was no one else inside the store besides me and just one car at the drive-through window. And yet, two associates carried on a conversation between themselves about Taylor Swift and how much they just adored her.

One other associate stared at their phone and seemed to have forgotten about the corporate button they were wearing, which had “How Can I Help?” written in big green letters. I eventually got the fourth associate to look away from the order screen and asked her for some condiments, as there were none in my to-go order. I felt bad disturbing her, as she seemed like she was the only one actually doing any work.

I can see the advantages of artificial intelligence for many purposes. I just hope it never applies for a job at my favorite bagel store, as it’s perfect the way it is. But as sad as it is to say this, I actually think they could replace the four folks at the coffee store, and the service quality would dramatically improve.

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].