Refresh Your Traditional Thanksgiving

The most comforting parts of most families’ annual Thanksgiving celebrations are the traditions. Everyone looks forward to grandma’s “secret recipe” creamed onions, Aunt Sue’s “special once-a-year-only pumpkin pie” and dad’s surgical expertise at turkey carving.

It almost seems like blasphemy to suggest refreshing the traditional Thanksgiving.

However, a few new traditions can keep the holiday meaningful and joyous in unexpected and exciting ways.

Many Americans are surprised to discover that the United States isn’t the only nation with a holiday dedicated to gratitude. Many cultures also celebrate gratitude for a good harvest at different times during the year.

Thanksgiving meals can also vary regionally in the United States.

Canada

Our neighbor to the north’s first Thanksgiving celebration actually predates America’s, by more than 40 years. In 1578, an expedition led by the English navigator Martin Frobisher held a ceremony in what is now Nunavut, giving thanks for the safety of their fleet. This is considered the first-ever Thanksgiving celebration in North America.

The holiday is celebrated on the second Monday in October and includes many of the traditional foods included in American feasts.

If you want to give a nod to our Canadian friends consider adding a “poutine” dish to your Thanksgiving sides. Poutine’s roots can be found in the province of Quebec, but poutine’s popularity has spread across Canada where it can also be found on the menu at Canadian McDonald’s.

Classic Canadian Poutine

To make poutine gravy:

In a small bowl, dissolve 3 tbsp. cornstarch in 2 tbsp water, whisk into a slurry, set aside. In a large saucepan, melt 6 tbsp. butter. Add 1 /4 cup flour and cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes, until the mixture turns golden brown.

Add 20 oz. beef broth and 10 oz chicken broth, bring to a boil, stirring with a whisk. Stir in half the cornstarch mixture and simmer until it thickens. For ticker gravy add more of the cornstarch slurry. Season with salt and pepper. To assemble pour gravy over cooked French fries and add 1 1/2 cups white cheddar cheese curds, or torn chunks of mozzarella cheese. Serves 4.

Brazil

Because the seasons are reversed in the southern hemisphere harvest season in Brazil is celebrated in June. Festa Junina is a national tradition that celebrates the end of the rainy seasons, the rural life and the beginning of harvest. It is celebrated in different regions of Brazil during different parts of the month. Corn is one of the most popular foods consumed during the festival season. Try this traditional sweet corn cake during your Thanksgiving feast.

Brazilian Sweet Corn Cake

Preheat oven to 350F, butter and flour a 10-inch angel food cake pan.

Combine 2 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (about 3 ears) and 1 cup whole milk in a food processor or blender, pulse until smooth. Add 2 cups cornmeal, 1/2 cup coconut milk, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3/4 cup oil, 4 large eggs, 1 cup shredded coconut (unsweetened) and pinch of salt. Pulse until combined. Add 1 tbsp. baking powder and pulse one or two times, just to incorporate into the batter.

Pour the batter into pan, bake for 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool 20 minutes before serving. Serves 12.

Regional Thanksgiving Dishes

In the U.S., Thanksgiving can look different depending on where you live. Multicultural traditions have been incorporated onto the Thanksgiving table in different regions. While fried turkey is common in Texas and the South, wild-rice casserole is popular in the Midwest and Minnesota. In the Pacific Northwest, fresh seafood such as salmon and crab are not uncommon at the Thanksgiving table and the eastern seaboard loves crabcakes.

What is more southern than collard greens, or a true mid-west celebration of root vegetables and cheese than a gratin? Here are two recipes to liven up your Thanksgiving table, while celebrating the diversity of America.

Real Deal Southern Collard Greens

3 lbs. fresh collard greens, cleaned and destemmed, cut into 1/2-1-inch-thick strips

1 1/2 lbs. smoked turkey wings, legs, necks or meaty ham hock

1 tbsp. chicken bouillon

2 tbsp. brown sugar

2 tbsp. bacon grease

1 tbsp. Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground pepper

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/2 cup. finely chopped onion

Put all ingredients into a large pot with 14 cups water. Bring to a boil. Turn heat to medium, or medium low. Simmer for at least two hours while liquid reduces and greens become tender. Feeds a crowd.

Mid-West Gratin

Preheat oven to 400F.

In a large bowl, combine 1 lb. medium carrots, thinly sliced, 1/2 lb. medium parsnips, peeled and thinly sliced, 1/2 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced, 1 small onion, halved and sliced, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. ground nutmeg, 1 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream. Pour into greased 13×9-inch baking dish. Cover and bake until vegetables are tender, 40-45 minutes. Uncover and bake until cream has thickened and is beginning to turn golden brown, an additional 10-15 minutes. Melt 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese over the top. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serves 8.