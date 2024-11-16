Richard Budman | Time to Heal Divisions and Find Unity

The election is over. Let me repeat, the election is over.

We live in a deeply divided world, nation and community.

Our election results prove it.

We have a Republican president and a Democratic congressman.

We have a Republican state senator and a Democratic state assemblywoman.

For my part, I wish the newly elected president all the luck and success in the world, just as I did for President Joe Biden when he was elected four years ago.

If he succeeds, we all succeed.

I have the same wish for Congressman-elect George Whitesides, state Sen.-elect Suzette Martinez Valladares and Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

They all have different ideas on what our needs are and how to meet them. But they all have two things in common.

They all want what’s best for the country and our community and to govern and make life better.

And they all represent us.

All of us, Democrats and Republicans, and others.

We are left not just with the results of our votes but with the challenge of mending the divides the election has brought. We live in a country that prides itself on democratic principles and the freedom to hold differing opinions. We cherish our First Amendment, yet the same democracy that celebrates diverse opinions can also create sharp divisions.

Now that the debates, the campaigning and the voting are over, it’s time to ask ourselves: How do we move forward as a community, a country, and as neighbors here in the Santa Clarita Valley?

In our community, many of us spent the election season deeply engaged, driven by a desire to see our beliefs reflected in the future. We engaged in debates, wrote letters to the editor, and supported candidates who we felt would be best for our community and the nation, but as the dust settles, we must remember that, at its heart, a community is not defined by political labels or parties. It is defined by the people who live in it, who show up for one another, neighbor helping neighbor, and who strive to create a safe and supportive environment for everybody.

The concept of community is rooted in the idea of common values, interests and shared beliefs — when we put aside political differences and recognize that our community needs are universal.

Our children deserve quality schools, our streets need to be safe, we want our children to achieve more than we have, and we all benefit from green parks, thriving small businesses and accessible health care.

When we come together to address these needs, as a community, we are stronger. Working as a united community allows us to tackle local challenges more effectively, whether it’s through volunteering at a local nonprofit, supporting local initiatives, or simply showing up for neighbors in need.

On a larger scale, as Americans, we are part of a national story that has always valued the contributions of a diverse population. Our nation was never built to be an echo chamber of one opinion or one side; it was designed to encompass a multitude of voices. If history has shown us anything, it’s that we often achieve our greatest moments not through unity of opinion, but through a unity of purpose. This election reminded us that we all have different views on how to achieve the future we desire, but it also reminded us that for the most part we all have common goals.

The Santa Clarita Valley has long been a testament to what can be achieved when people come together. Our valley is filled with residents who care about where they live, who want to help their neighbors, who want to create a community where children grow up safely, and where every individual feels valued and heard.

As residents of the Santa Clarita Valley, let’s start by acknowledging the role each of us plays in fostering the kind of community we wish to see. Let’s let our newly elected officials govern without trying to throw roadblocks in their way. Let’s invest our energy into local projects that uplift the whole community. If we disagree on policies, let’s seek common ground rather than widening the gaps. Volunteer at local schools, participate in community cleanup days, attend City Council meetings, school board and College of the Canyons board meetings and engage with your neighbors.

At the end of the day, our community, like our country, is stronger when we remember our humanity. True strength lies not in our ability to win an election but in our ability to respect and support one another. Santa Clarita can be a model of unity and strength.

Richard Budman is the owner and publisher of The Signal.