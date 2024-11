I would like his naysayers posting on here to give me an example of something that Rep. Mike Garcia did while he was in office that actually had a negative affect on anyone in the 27th Congressional District, no matter their political preferences.

And if you go to Rep. Garcia’s congressional website, mikegarcia.house.gov, you can see all of the legislation where Mike’s Democrat colleagues co-sponsored and/or endorsed a piece of legislation he wrote.

Rick Barker

Valencia