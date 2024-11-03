Rob Kerchner | An Unrivaled Inflation Record

Consumer prices have soared an astounding 20.2% in the short span of 42 months that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have been in charge, according to their own Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index. That is the worst inflation record for any president since Jimmy Carter.

Harris gets mentioned here for a reason. As vice president, she set the all-time record for casting tie-breaking votes in the Senate on behalf of Biden’s partisan legislation, including some of the largest deficit spending bills in history. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed with Harris’ tie-breaking vote shortly after taking office, is seen by economists as the key accelerant of our inflation. Inflation hasn’t just made things cost more; it’s shrunk real wages by 4% under Biden-Harris as well. In contrast, under former President Donald Trump, real average weekly wages rose by 8.2% and the cost of living was lower overall as well.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia