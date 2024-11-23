Robert Lamoureux | Whose siding are you on, anyway? 

Question: Hi Robert, great article always. I’ve enjoyed it for many years. This is my first time writing to you, though, as most of my other issues have been covered in the past. I cannot find a previous article that covers this topic, so please forgive me if this is redundant.

I am in an older part of Newhall, in a home still covered with exterior siding. It is absolutely on its last leg and I would like to update this to something more durable and newer looking, without breaking the bank. Do you recommend going with stucco, stone or even concrete siding?

Which would be your choice and why? Will I need to do “extra” for any of those choices? Also, do you think that it is too late in the year to start a project like this? We aren’t a heavy-weather area, but I know with a good storm, things can go bad during construction. What would you do?

– Gene J.

Answer: Gene, any of those options are viable and will give you a number of years without worry and wear.

Concrete siding, called Hardi siding, likely involves the least steps, therefore probably the least expensive when it comes to labor. The materials are costly, but in the end, when all considered, all options are going to end up pretty close, cost-wise.

If you’re looking to get away from the siding look, you can install this vertically and it looks great. It’s simply a matter of taste and what you’d like to see as a finished project.

I am a stucco fan so that is what I choose when updating any of my homes. My best recommendation is for you to find a quality licensed and insured contractor for each application, and acquire bids from all. Compare prices and work, and mostly, find references and look at their work.

As far as timing, it’ll depend on when you get all of the answers you need and then what your chosen contractor’s work schedule is. You’ll need several weeks of good weather, if your contractor is only on your job. If they will be toggling between several jobs, I’d play it safe and wait until all weather has passed. Rarely will I open any exterior walls in winter months, unless I know we’ve got good weather for a while and that I can complete the job during that time. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].