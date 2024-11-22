Runners compete in 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon 

The Santa Clarita Marathon was recently held, with about 200 participants starting and ending at Heritage Park and running around the Santa Clara River throughout their journey.

Adam Haracz, of Santa Clarita, took second place behind Nico Gonzalez, of Los Angeles. Haracz finished the Boston Marathon-qualifier course in 3:01:33, a little under four minutes longer than Gonzalez.

Also competing from the Santa Clarita Valley — but not an exhaustive list — were: Kris McFarren; Matt Rittorno; Neil De Vela; Fil Santos; Rebecca Davies; Noah Alvarez; and Shady Dajani.

Runner Samantha Stephens (right) is greeted by her friends Alison Huang and Brooke Hill at the finish of the Santa Clarita Marathon on Sunday at Heritage Park. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The top three male and female finishers earned special awards, while the top three in each age group for both genders also received awards. All runners got medals and other race memorabilia.

Complete results can be found at tinyurl.com/yas4t3dj.

The marathon is now a privately run event and is not connected to the former Santa Clarita Marathon that was hosted 24 times by the city of Santa Clarita. The city’s marathon was last held in 2019, and after the event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced in 2022 that the 2019 running would end up being the last. At its peak, the city marathon drew more than 4,800 runners.

Runners smile as they near the finish line of the Santa Clarita Marathon on Sunday at Valencia Heritage Park. Katherine Quezada/The Signal